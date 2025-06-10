The majority of fresh law graduates in India are missing out on the country’s booming and higher-paying corporate legal market for reasons afflicting students of other professional courses as well—a lack of job readiness.

Fewer than 2% of India’s fresh law graduates secure positions at the country’s top corporate law firms, according to data shared by legal recruitment firm Vahura with Mint.

Nearly 100,000 law students graduate annually, and about 69,000 clear the All India Bar Exam, which makes them eligible to practice law in any court across the country. But out of more than 1,700 law schools in the country, only graduates from the top 25-30 colleges consistently land jobs in corporate or mid-tier law firms.

Leading law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Khaitan & Co. collectively hire only 400-600 fresh graduates annually, mostly for specialized practices like corporate law, private equity, banking, dispute resolution, infrastructure, tax, and regulatory law.