Industry
Indian medtech’s just coming of age, and already has global ambitions
Dipti Sharma , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 27 Jun 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Summary
- Investors are flocking to India's growing medtech sector, driven by the country's low-cost manufacturing advantage.
- The domestic medtech industry is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030. But for now, it only accounts for 1.5% of the global market.
MUMBAI : India has long relied on global giants for medical devices to equip a healthcare network burdened by a lack of doctors, expensive treatments, and inadequate technology. Now, domestic medtech firms are taking the fight to their international peers, attracting interest from top-tier global investors and pharmaceutical giants.
