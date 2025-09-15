Iron ore feud pits Indian miners against steel giants
A proposed duty on exporting lower-quality iron ores has opened up a gap between miners and steelmakers. While steelmakers want ore exports discouraged to ensure domestic supply, miners claim local steelmakers don't have technology to process such ore anyway.
India’s largest iron ore miners and steelmakers have locked horns over a potential government move to impose an export duty on low-grade iron ore, with the former seeking free exports while the steel industry wants to discourage such shipments. The dispute pits miners such as Vedanta Ltd’s Sesa Goa Iron Ore and Rungta Mines Ltd against steel titans such as JSW Steel Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.