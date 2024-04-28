Indian MNCs have to start accounting for global minimum tax liabilities
Indian multinational enterprises will have to start reviewing and accounting for any additional tax liability as per the global tax reform signed off by over 130 countries, including India.
New Delhi: Indian multinationals with a presence in 18 European Union nations, the UK, Vietnam and South Korea will be subject to a 15% global minimum tax rule after they implemented rules for the tax reform, experts said.
