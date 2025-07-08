Why the Indian music industry is unable to hold a tune
Lata Jha 9 min read 08 Jul 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
Hungama, Wynk and Resso shut down over the last year because Indians don’t want to pay for music. According to a report, the Indian music industry recorded 192 million free streamers in 2024, as compared to 12 million paid streamers. So, what’s next for the industry?
New Delhi: "We want to focus on other interests now. This just isn’t working out," a senior executive at an entertainment company told Mint recently, resignation writ large in his voice.
