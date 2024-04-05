Indian non-metro cities are potential sources of demand: Abu Dhabi airport
India accounts for 21% of the total international traffic witnessed to and from Abu Dhabi international airport, also known as Zayed International Airport.
New Delhi: The growing air travel sentiment in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is catching the attention of major aviation hubs. UAE-based Abu Dhabi international airport is among such hubs which see potential for demand in the non-metro cities of India and expects a sustained momentum in air traffic for the years ahead.