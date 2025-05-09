E-commerce on edge as airport closures disrupt delivery services
SummaryIndia Post’s parcel and mail operations have already seen disruptions, while delivery service providers are struggling to maintain timelines due to cargo flights being grounded or diverted
New Delhi: With the government shutting down operations at 24 airports across northern and western India amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, ripple effects have been felt across logistics networks and e-commerce supply chains, according to two people familiar with the matter.