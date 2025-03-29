Indian paper industry margin to improve to 16-20 pc over the next 4-6 quarters: Report

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Indian paper industry's profit margins are expected to improve to 16-20 per cent over the next 4-6 quarters, according to a report by BOBCAPS.

As per the report, This growth is attributed to several key factors, including a high operating rate within the domestic paper sector, the anticipated price hikes following the bottoming of global pulp prices in December 2024, and a weakened rupee.

"We believe the Indian paper industry's EBITDA margin is likely to improve gradually to historical levels of 16-20 per cent over the next four to six quarters," the report added.

Additionally, the report highlights expectations of a moderation in timber prices, driven by increased plantation activities from wood-based industries.

The EBITDA margin of the Indian paper industry dropped to its lowest level in the last two decades (6.9 cent in FY25 compared to a 20-year average of 16.6 cent) due to a steep increase in timber prices and weak pricing power brought on by a sharp slowdown in domestic demand and increased pressure from cheap imports from China and Indonesia.

The report added that the current environment for the Indian virgin-grade paper industry is different from previous weak cycles in terms of a higher degree of industry consolidation due to the aggressive expansion strategy of a few large players.

According to the report, the large paper companies would target growing their market share in slow-growing paper segments, despite a material improvement in the balance sheet position and the industry operating at a high utilisation rate.

The report added that the industry is likely to operate at a high utilisation rate in future due to limited capex, despite material improvement in balance sheet position.