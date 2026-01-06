Mint Explainer: Why do Indian drug makers challenge global giants' patents?

Indian courts take a strict but balanced approach to pharmaceutical patents. They closely scrutinize drug patents to prevent evergreening, while protecting genuine innovation. This approach was firmly set out in the 2013 Novartis-Glivec ruling, where Novartis AG sought a patent for its cancer drug Glivec (imatinib mesylate), claiming it was a new form of the cancer drug imatinib. The application was rejected for failing to show proven therapeutic improvement, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court.