Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd has filed a patent revocation suit against innovator Novo Nordisk for its drug semaglutide, the latest salvo in Indian pharma’s legal offensives against global drugmakers.
Mint Explainer: Why do Indian drug makers challenge global giants' patents?
SummaryIndian drugmakers primarily produce generics, or copycat versions, and in order to enter the market, they either have to wait for patents to expire or challenge the innovator’s rights.
Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd has filed a patent revocation suit against innovator Novo Nordisk for its drug semaglutide, the latest salvo in Indian pharma’s legal offensives against global drugmakers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More