Nomura had a similar view of Cipla, saying revenue contribution from g-Revlimid will be insignificant in FY27 owing to stiffer competition. While some drug patents are due to expire in the next couple of years, analysts expect generic anti-obesity and anti-diabetic GLP-1 drugs to be the major catalyst for the next upswing in the generics business. But Normura believes Indian players are likely to fully reap the benefits of GLP-1 drugs only towards the end of the decade.