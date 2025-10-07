Pharmexcil wants data from drug exporters over unpaid, delayed payments from foreign buyers
Summary
Exporters have been asked to share buyer details—including name, country, invoice value, payment terms, and nature of default, according to a Pharmexcil document reviewed by Mint. The deadline for submitting the information is 10 October.
The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a trade promotion agency set up by the commerce ministry, has sought information from Indian pharma exporters on payment defaults by foreign buyers.
