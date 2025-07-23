Indian pharma Q1FY26: Strong domestic sales to cushion weakness in US markets
Summary
Indian pharmaceutical market saw a late surge in June, with growth during the quarter primarily driven by cardiac, respiratory, CNS, and anti-diabetic therapies, said Emkay Global analysts.
India’s pharmaceutical companies are expected to deliver steady earnings growth in the June quarter, buoyed by robust domestic demand despite pricing pressure in the US on key products like Revlimid, said analysts.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story