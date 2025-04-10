Indian pharma turns to home remedy as tariff malady looms
Summary
- US market exposure limits Indian pharma's safe-haven appeal amid global volatility and tariff fears, but drugmakers focused on domestic markets can officer investors a potential hedge against uncertainty
Mumbai: When the world reeled under President Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement on 3 April, the Indian pharmaceutical industry was relieved as it escaped the initial round of sweeping levies. Then Trump threatened that pharma won't be spared either, renewing anxiety. Still, one corner of the sector offers hope.