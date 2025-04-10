Indian pharma turns to home remedy as tariff malady looms

“As growth in the US generics business plateaus because of weaker demand and stiffer competition, Indian pharma companies have been increasingly tapping the domestic market for branded medicines and health products, which has plenty of room to grow," said Prashant Nair, lead pharma and healthcare analyst at Ambit Capital. Even without tariffs, “it would be better (for investors) to be India-focused as US generics is a very cyclical business and valuations of those stocks are not cheap."