How Trump's tariffs are reshaping Indian pharma

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a tariff plan aimed at forcing generic drugmakers to relocate production to the United States. Under the proposal, imported generic medicines will remain duty-free until August 2028, before tariffs rise to 100% and eventually 200%.
For India, which supplies nearly half of all generic prescriptions dispensed in the US, the near-term impact is cushioned by this transition window. However, building replacement capacity on US soil remains cost-prohibitive for thin-margin producers. Consequently, the deadline is pushing Indian pharma companies to pivot away from volume-driven exports towards higher-value products and diversified global markets.