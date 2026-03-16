Global investors are increasingly questioning how private Indian companies are being valued, creating an opening for consulting firms to step in with independent valuation advisory services.
Global LPs question Indian company valuations, consultants step in
SummaryGlobal investors are increasingly sceptical of Indian startup valuations, citing a disconnect between private-market valuations and public-market performance. This trust gap has fuelled demand for independent consulting firms to provide rigorous, tech-driven valuation audits.
Global investors are increasingly questioning how private Indian companies are being valued, creating an opening for consulting firms to step in with independent valuation advisory services.
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