Indian quick commerce upstarts sidestep expensive dark stores in ONDC push
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 26 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryBengaluru-based KiranaPro and Apna Mart, as well as Mumbai's Kiko Live are among those pioneering this asset-light model in India's small towns, aiming for a more sustainable path to quick delivery of an assortment of goods in markets that have proven tough for the larger players to crack.
A few nimble startups are quietly challenging the conventional wisdom of India's quick commerce sector. With government-backed ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform as partner, they are shunning costly dark stores in favour of tie-ups with corner shops.
