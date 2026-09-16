Mint Explainer| Why Indian Railways is betting on new public-private partnership models?

Subhash Narayan
4 min read16 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
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A parliamentary committee has welcomed the renewed push to attract private investment.(Mint)
Summary
Indian Railways has a massive investment requirement at a time when its internal revenue generation has remained largely stagnant. Will the new models help it overcome challenges?

Indian Railways is broadening its public-private partnership (PPP) framework amid largely stagnant internal revenue generation and the railway ministry’s preference for government budgetary support over additional borrowing.

A parliamentary committee has welcomed the renewed push to attract private investment, while calling for commercially viable projects, better risk-sharing mechanisms and faster approvals. Why is Railways pushing PPP initiatives, and what does it mean for the national carrier? Mint explains.

Also Read | Railways weighs bigger role for states, local bodies to expedite projects

This has increased the importance of gross budgetary support (GBS) from the government. While GBS remains the principal source for major railway investments, PPPs offer a way to supplement public funding without making every project dependent on government expenditure.

The objective, therefore, is not to replace public investment but to bring private capital into projects where commercial returns and revenue-generation potential make such participation viable.

What PPP models does Railways already have?

Railways introduced its participative policy in 2012 to encourage private participation in railway connectivity and infrastructure. The framework comprises five principal models: non-government rail (NGR), joint venture (JV), customer-funded projects, build-operate-transfer (BOT) and BOT-annuity.

State governments and local bodies can also participate, particularly in new-line and gauge-conversion projects.

These models have already delivered some results. According to the ministry, 18 projects involving 16,686 crore have been completed through PPPs, while seven projects worth 16,362 crore are under implementation, including coal and port connectivity projects.

The experience, however, also shows why Railways is looking to diversify its models rather than relying on a single PPP structure.

Why introduce the development partner and hybrid annuity modes now?

The challenge with railway infrastructure is that many projects have significant economic value but may not generate sufficient direct revenue for a conventional private investment model. A new railway line, for example, can improve regional connectivity, facilitate freight movement and unlock industrial activity, while its direct cash flows may remain inadequate to provide an attractive return to a private developer.

Also Read | Railways taps new private investment models to unlock ₹2.62 trillion pipeline

The two new models can potentially allow Railways to structure projects differently, with risks and payments distributed between the public and private sectors.

The parliamentary committee has endorsed this broadening of the PPP framework, while stressing that risk allocation must be balanced enough to protect both investors and Railways’ long-term financial interests.

How large is the PPP pipeline?

The ministry has identified 54 projects worth a combined 1.80 trillion for execution through PPPs.

The pipeline covers a wide range of assets. These include new railway lines, doubling and additional lines, station redevelopment, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, privately inducted wagons and container rakes, maintenance depots, rolling-stock manufacturing and renewable and conventional power projects.

Some of the largest projects include the Itarsi-Manikpur third line, estimated at 9,562 crore; Haridaspur-Vizianagaram fourth line, at 8,321 crore; and wagon maintenance depots, estimated at 21,000 crore.

Station redevelopment is another significant component, with projects across Vijayawada, Avadi, Tambaram, Andheri, Bengaluru, Kalyan, and Chennai Central.

This suggests that the PPP strategy is being applied across the railway ecosystem rather than being restricted to connectivity projects.

What does Railways need to fix to attract investors?

Simply creating PPP projects will not be enough. Investors need predictable approvals, clearer contractual arrangements and an acceptable distribution of risks.

Therefore, Railways is streamlining approval and regulatory processes and establishing a dedicated monitoring framework to resolve contractual, regulatory, financial and implementation bottlenecks.

This is particularly important for railway projects because land acquisition, statutory clearances, utility shifting and coordination with multiple agencies can materially affect project timelines and returns.

Railways also plans to have periodic, model-specific evaluation of PPP projects so that successful practices can be incorporated into future contracts.

Does PPP mean Railways is reducing its role?

No. The emerging approach is better understood as a public-private financing and risk-sharing strategy rather than privatization of the railway network.

The government remains responsible for determining the network's strategic priorities, while private investors can be brought in to finance commercially viable projects and assets.

The committee has also emphasized greater participation by state governments and local bodies. Their involvement can be particularly useful for projects where the broader regional economic benefits are greater than the immediate commercial returns.

Also Read | Indian Railways is eyeing logistics. Can an app get it there?

The bigger shift, therefore, is in how Railways intends to finance expansion. With internal revenues constrained and the government seeking to avoid an excessive build-up of liabilities, PPPs provide an additional funding channel.

The success of the strategy will ultimately depend on whether the new models can offer bankable returns to private investors while keeping long-term costs and risks manageable for Indian Railways.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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