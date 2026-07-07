How India’s shrimp exports defied US tariff blow and diversified to new markets

The first impact was clear. In 2025-26, India’s exports of frozen shrimp (HS 030617) to the US declined by about 17%. For a sector that has built buyer relationships, processing capacity, and price discovery around the US market, this was a significant setback. The US continues to matter, but the decline shows how vulnerable a commodity export sector can become when one market dominates its sales. The more interesting story, however, is what happened after the shock.