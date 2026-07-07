How India’s shrimp exports defied US tariff blow and diversified to new markets

India’s shrimp exporters have had a difficult year in the US, their largest market. The country has long been the most important destination for Indian shrimp, accounting for roughly over 40% of shipments. This dependence gave Indian exporters scale, predictable demand and a premium market, but also created concentration risk. That risk was exacerbated when US tariffs began affecting Indian exports.
The first impact was clear. In 2025-26, India’s exports of frozen shrimp (HS 030617) to the US declined by about 17%. For a sector that has built buyer relationships, processing capacity, and price discovery around the US market, this was a significant setback. The US continues to matter, but the decline shows how vulnerable a commodity export sector can become when one market dominates its sales. The more interesting story, however, is what happened after the shock.