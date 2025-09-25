Mint Explainer | Indian shrimp industry stares at another US levy. Can exporters survive the double whammy?
Summary
Indian shrimp exporters are staring at an additional levy—a potential anti-dumping duty of as much as 40%. Mint looks at the implications of these measures on exporters and the 16 million people dependent on the seafood sector.
As if the 50% tariff imposed by the US was not debilitating enough, Indian shrimp exporters are staring at an additional levy—a potential anti-dumping duty of as much as 40%.
