One man distilled up Amrut and Indri single malts—meet India’s Surrinder Kumar
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 24 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Two decades ago, nobody had heard of Indian single malt. Today, it outsells imports. The man who scripted this revolution is master distiller Surrinder Kumar. His experiments, risks and patience reshaped how the world views Indian whisky. This is his story.
New Delhi/Karnal: In 2002, Rakshit Jagdale, a young MBA student, went pub crawling in Glasgow, Scotland. Not on a drunken soiree with batchmates but on a more onerous task, assigned by his father. Jagdale, then 26, was carrying miniature single-malt samples brewed, distilled and matured thousands of miles away, in Bengaluru.
