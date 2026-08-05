Mumbai: Indian solar panel makers are eyeing the European Union (EU) as the next big export market, as the bloc steps up its decarbonisation push and moves to cut reliance on China.
Indian solar exporters target EU, but FTA with bloc remains crucial
SummaryIndian solar panel makers have been largely priced out of European and other key export markets by Chinese firms that sell at significantly lower prices. Indian solar panel makers such as Adani New Industries and Waaree Energies have so far focused on exports to the US.
Mumbai: Indian solar panel makers are eyeing the European Union (EU) as the next big export market, as the bloc steps up its decarbonisation push and moves to cut reliance on China.
About the Author
Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.
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