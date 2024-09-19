Startups temper growth and trim losses as pandemic hangover subsides
Summary
- Rebel Foods, Purplle, Dehaat and Urban Company are among the startups that have reduced their pace of growth for better unit economics as the sector recovers from the surfeit of liquidity and extreme valuations of the pandemic years.
Bengaluru: Several Indian startups including Rebel Foods, Purplle, Dehaat and Urban Company are seeing a more sustainable pace of growth with narrower losses in their latest financials as they shift their focus to better unit economics and look to grow into the valuations they commanded during the pandemic, when capital was more easily available.