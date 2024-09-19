Startups temper growth and trim losses as pandemic hangover subsides

Purplle’s finance chief Vijit Anand told Mint, “We have focused on several key levers that have contributed to reducing burn and improving overall efficiency. Some of these initiatives are in the areas of order processing, logistics, warehousing and marketing. We've also achieved stability in manpower costs, which has played a crucial role in maintaining financial discipline." The company has also been harnessing technology to streamline its operations. “These efforts, which began two years ago, are aimed at improving both the top and bottom lines, ensuring that operational leverage kicks in for sustainable growth," Anand said.