Indian steel producers set to benefit as commerce ministry arm proposes anti-dumping duty on imports from Vietnam
MUMBAI : India has moved closer to shielding its steelmakers from cheap imports, with the Commerce Ministry’s trade remedies arm recommending anti-dumping duties on certain Vietnamese steel products. The move, if enforced, is set to boost giants like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).