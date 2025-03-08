Industry
Textiles sector eyes zero tariffs in India-US trade
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 08 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The US is the world’s second-largest market for textiles and apparel, accounting for 15% of global exports. India has a trade surplus with the US in textiles and apparel.
New Delhi: Zero for zero is the buzzword in India’s textile and apparel industry as sector leaders urged the government to push for nil tariffs either way for trade between India and the US. Such a move, coming in the backdrop of the US increasing tariffs on some countries, is seen as something that could move the needle towards India in its textile and apparel exports to the world’s second-largest market.
