Industry
In US-China trade war, Indian tyre makers could be collateral damage
Summary
- Indian tyre makers and other auto parts manufacturers were spared additional US tariffs on 2 April above the 25% levy imposed on the global auto sector a week earlier. But the escalating global trade war brings fresh tension.
Indian tyre exporters who were bracing for tougher competition in international markets after the US unleashed higher tariffs on nearly 100 countries have another factor to contend with: the escalating trade war between the US and China.
