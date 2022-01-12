Indians discover new languages as smart TV penetrations deepens

Of around 200 million households in India, 160 million own a television set, he said, and about 100 million of those are non-smart TVs. Over the next four to five years, even as all of them transition to buying smart TVs, they will continue to use cable services, adding to catch-up TV consumption that is a significant portion of viewing even now, Nilakantan added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}