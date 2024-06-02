Industry
Indians may have saved more in FY24. Is the rise sustainable?
howindialives.com 9 min read 02 Jun 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Summary
- After a decade-long decline, savings by Indian households—held as cash, real estate, mutual funds, gold, etc—may pick up. But unless a deeper malaise is addressed, this rise may not sustain. What exactly is the underlying issue the new government at the Centre has to tackle? Read on.
New Delhi: If economic analysts are proved right, Indian household savings could see a revival. For more than a decade now, financial savings of Indian households—held as cash, or invested in bank deposits and other financial instruments—have seen a steady downward trend, from 7.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011-12, to 5.3% of GDP in 2022-23. The latest GDP statistics show that India’s GDP grew by 8.2% in 2023-24.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less