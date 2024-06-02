Indians may have saved more in FY24. Is the rise sustainable?

The fourth and final shift has been the decline in household savings invested in gold or other precious metals, from about 16% in 2011-12 to about 13% in 2022-23. For decades, policymakers have been obsessed with Indian households’ fascination with gold and made numerous attempts at getting Indians to dislodge those savings so as to be able to direct them toward ‘productive’ uses, often ignoring the fact that Indian households had a very good reason to hold on to gold, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation. It’s likely that the growth of gold loan companies has finally freed up some of the savings in the yellow metal and helped direct them toward the broader economy. It’s not clear, however, whether this trend will sustain itself in the long term.