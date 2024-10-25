Industry
India's 2G customers may not upgrade to 4G
Summary
- Existing 2G customers don't want to move to smartphones because of the high prices of devices and preference for featurephones, say industry executives.
India's last 100-150 million 2G customers are unlikely to transition to 4G or 5G anytime soon, according to industry executives, highlighting the challenge that telecom operators will face in moving remaining users to higher-paying plans and monetizing 5G.
