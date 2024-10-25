India's 2G customers may not upgrade to 4G

“There's about 150-200 million existing 2G customers, of which about 50-100 million may be nudged to move to 4G, but there will be a large customer base that not going to shift to 4G, and that is true not just on our network but on any other network as well," said a senior executive at Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom services provider that was betting on making India 2G-free. The carrier offers ₹1,000 JioBharat phones to first attract such users, and then move them up to 4G.