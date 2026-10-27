India’s air passenger traffic falls 6.5% in September as higher fares hit demand

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic air passenger traffic fell 6.5% in September, the steepest year-on-year decline since the pandemic, as higher fares and rising fuel costs compounded seasonal weakness in a market that had been among the world’s fastest-growing. The drop was also the sharpest so far in the current fiscal year, extending a slowdown that has persisted through the first nine months of 2026.

Domestic airlines carried 11.82 million passengers in September, down from 12.64 million a year earlier, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Traffic also fell 2.5% from 12.13 million in August.

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September is traditionally a lean period for Indian aviation, with the monsoon and the end of summer holidays weighing on travel demand. Passenger numbers typically pick up in October as the festive season begins. But higher ticket prices and fuel surcharges have added to the pressure on price-sensitive travellers.

The weakness extended beyond passenger numbers. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which measure the distance travelled by paying passengers, fell 7% year-on-year in September, according to a 26 October research note by Equirus Securities.

Capacity cuts deepen Airlines also reduced capacity as demand weakened. Domestic flight departures fell to 83,300 in September from 90,600 a year earlier and 87,300 in August, according to the brokerage’s report. Available seat kilometres (ASKs), a measure of capacity, declined 7% year-on-year, while flight departures fell 8%.

“Domestic passenger traffic declined 6% YoY to 11.8mn in September 2026, while RPKs fell 7% YoY, reflecting continued demand weakness amid higher airfares,” the brokerage said in its report.

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The weakness is not confined to a single month. Domestic airlines carried 122.35 million passengers between January and September 2026, down 0.82% from 123.37 million in the corresponding period last year, DGCA data showed.

Costs have added to the strain. In Delhi, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices rose from about ₹110 a litre in July to ₹137 on 1 October, an increase of nearly 25% in three months. Fuel accounts for 30-40% of airline operating expenses, according to ratings agency Icra Ltd, leaving carriers vulnerable to price increases. A weaker rupee also raises the cost of dollar-denominated expenses such as aircraft leases and maintenance.

Airlines have responded with fuel surcharges and higher fares, but passing on higher costs risks further dampening demand. The challenge will be to protect margins without pricing out passengers as the industry enters the festive travel season.

Load factors—the proportion of available seats filled—rose at some airlines in September, even as the industry cut capacity. IndiGo’s load factor increased to 81.1% from 79.2% in August, while Air India Group’s rose to 79.9% from 77%, according to DGCA data.

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Akasa Air reported a load factor of 88.1%. SpiceJet’s fell to 78.8% from 79.9% in August.

The improvement at some carriers needs to be seen alongside the broader capacity reductions and does not necessarily signal a recovery in demand.