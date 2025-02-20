Industry
India’s apex drug regulator plans to ensure medicine labels carry name of authorized person responsible for the batch
SummaryThe proposal was discussed at the Drug Consultative Committee meeting held in December headed by the Drug Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi.
To fix accountability, the government is working on a plan to include the name of the person responsible for releasing a batch of medicines under the Drugs Rules, 1945, according to an official familiar with the matter.
