Just when the weight-loss party was kicking into high gear, the drug regulator has made an entry.
Weight-loss party roars, regulator takes punch bowl away
SummarySemaglutide, the key ingredient of Wegovy and Ozempic known for their weight loss properties went off-patent on Friday, triggering a flood of affordably-priced generic variants from Indian manufacturers. However, the DGCI sees cause for concern, and has alerted states and union territories.
Just when the weight-loss party was kicking into high gear, the drug regulator has made an entry.
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