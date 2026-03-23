Weight-loss party roars, regulator takes punch bowl away

“States are doing extensive vigilance, and have been told to ensure sales occur only through valid prescriptions from certified endocrinologists because it’s very necessary; otherwise, there will be a lot of misuse. It feels like apart from diabetes patients, those interested in weight loss are more interested in this. Last week, raids were conducted in East Delhi, and one was in South Delhi at a wellness centre," the second official said, pointing out the drug label specifically says only an endocrinologist can prescribe it.