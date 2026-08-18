India’s art market is running on old masters and new money

India’s art auction market is increasingly becoming a story of price rather than volume. After turnover jumped 87% to ₹3,040.65 crore in 2025, the market has extended that run this year, with collectors continuing to bid up a small pool of coveted modern masters even as the number of lots sold barely changed.
Modern art sales rose 43.7% year-on-year to ₹1,548 crore in the six months through June, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market, per Asign.art’s Asign Data Sciences Indian Auction Art Market report for January-June 2026, accessed exclusively by Mint.