India’s art market is running on old masters and new money

Varuni Khosla
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 05:51 AM IST
logo
Yashoda and Krishna by Raja Ravi Varma, circa 1890s, oil on canvas sold for ₹167 crore in April. It is a non-exportable national treasure and registered antiquity, previously in a private collection, New Delhi. (Image: Saffronart auction catalogue)
Summary
The biggest sale in the first half of 2026 came from an earlier generation. Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda and Krishna (1890) sold for 167.2 crore at Saffronart’s April sale in Mumbai.

India’s art auction market is increasingly becoming a story of price rather than volume. After turnover jumped 87% to 3,040.65 crore in 2025, the market has extended that run this year, with collectors continuing to bid up a small pool of coveted modern masters even as the number of lots sold barely changed.

Modern art sales rose 43.7% year-on-year to 1,548 crore in the six months through June, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market, per Asign.art’s Asign Data Sciences Indian Auction Art Market report for January-June 2026, accessed exclusively by Mint.

Collectors are still chasing a handful of masters. M.F. Husain led with 253 crore in sales, followed by Ganesh Pyne at 187 crore, F.N. Souza at 107 crore, S.H. Raza at 97 crore and V.S. Gaitonde at 39 crore. Together, the five artists accounted for 44% of the market. The number of lots fetching more than 1 crore rose nearly 35% on-year to 413 in the first half of 2026.

Also Read | Exploring the intersection of art, tech and ecology in 'Second Nature'

The biggest sale in the first half of 2026, however, came from an earlier generation. Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda and Krishna (1890) sold for 167.2 crore at Saffronart’s April sale in Mumbai.

Pyne's The Fisherman (1979) followed at 48.95 crore, and Husain's Second Act (1958) at 48 crore. Pyne had an especially strong run, placing four works in the top 10 priciest lots of H1CY26.

The growth was overwhelmingly value-led, said Ashvin E. Rajagopalan, co-founder of Asign.art. Turnover rose 43.7% year-on-year, while the number of lots sold increased just 3.21% to 2,091 from 2,026 a year earlier. The average price per sold lot jumped 39.23% to 74.07 lakh from 53.20 lakh in H1CY25, while the sell-through rate stood at 92.60%.

In 2025, the market’s turnover rose to 3,040.65 crore while the number of lots sold dipped slightly. The average price per lot nearly doubled to 73 lakh. The sell-through rate fell from 95% to 90%, suggesting that the market’s expansion was driven more by the value of works changing hands than by a larger number of transactions.

Most transactions remain at the lower end. Nearly 83% of all sold lots in H1CY26 fetched less than 50 lakh. Yet works from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s together generated 737 crore.

The top end

Most modern masters were never prolific to begin with, and with much of their surviving work now locked into museum and foundation collections, very little is left to come to market, said independent art critic Uma Nair.

Provenance, including ownership and publication history, is also becoming central to buyers' due diligence, Nair added.

Auction houses are seeing the same dynamic. Damian Vesey, director and international specialist for South Asian modern and contemporary art at Christie’s, told Mint in April that demand had outpaced the supply of high-quality works, with more than 90% of works offered by the house in its Indian art auctions over the previous two years being fresh to the market.

Also Read | When fashion becomes a lesson in art

The dominance of established masters has not completely shut out newer names. More than 60 artists appeared in the H1 auction dataset for the first time, while new auction records were set for Ramkinkar Baij at 6 crore, Vivan Sundaram at 8 crore and Shanti Dave at 3 crore.

Auction houses expect this broadening to continue into the second half, as collectors look beyond the most established names but remain selective about quality.

Manjari Sihare-Sutin, Sotheby’s senior vice president and worldwide head of modern and contemporary South Asian art, said collectors are increasingly discerning, favouring rare, well-provenanced, art-historically significant works, even as interest expands beyond established names. She called the outlook for the second half "very positive," citing an active autumn season alongside a growing number of exhibitions and private initiatives building visibility for Indian art.

Sotheby’s September sale will feature Husain’s Mithuna Crimson, from the Chester and Davida Herwitz collection, alongside Bhupen Khakhar’s Old Men Playing Chess, an early work from the artist’s estate.

Testing the market

The second half will be crucial for determining whether the market can sustain its momentum. Indian art auctions are heavily back-loaded: September and October accounted for 46% of CY25 turnover, while December contributed another 12.04%, according to Asign.art.

Rajagopalan said it was too early to identify specific 100-crore-plus consignments for H2 because auction catalogues have yet to be published. But the first half demonstrated how a single museum-quality work can materially shift the market.

Christie’s led auction houses with 495.7 crore in H1 turnover, followed by Saffronart at 424 crore, AstaGuru at 213 crore and Sotheby’s at 207 crore.

The backdrop for the market is also supportive, though global collectors have become more selective. Knight Frank’s Luxury Investment Index said in April that the global collectibles market was stabilizing after years of correction, with rarity, provenance and cultural significance increasingly shaping buying decisions. Art was among the stronger-performing categories in 2025, with Impressionist art rising 13.6% and modern art gaining 7.1%.

Also Read | India’s art market deepens as wealthy collectors look beyond modernist masters

India’s expanding pool of wealthy collectors provides another tailwind. India accounted for 2.8% of the world’s ultra-high-net-worth population in 2026, up from just over 2% five years earlier, according to Knight Frank. India’s UHNW population is forecast to rise from 19,877 today to 25,217 by 2031.

For now, the Indian auction market remains defined by a paradox: most transactions take place at the lower end, but a small number of scarce, historically important works are driving the bulk of the market’s value growth.

About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.