India’s avocado boom fuels import surge as local supply lags

Vijay C RoyDhirendra Kumar
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The area under avocado cultivation has expanded over the years, with farmers in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and parts of Maharashtra responding to growing urban demand.(Sayantan Bera)
Summary
Health-driven demand is rising sharply, but slow domestic scale-up and long gestation periods keep India dependent on imports even as cultivation expands.

NEW DELHI: India’s avocado demand is surging, but domestic supply is still playing catch-up, keeping the country reliant on imports even as local cultivation expands.

Government data show imports have more than tripled in two years, rising to $42.27 million in FY26 (till February), from about $27 million in FY25 and $13.5 million in FY24. Domestic output, meanwhile, has increased more gradually—from about 6,000 tonnes in 2023 to around 9,000 tonnes in 2026, experts said.

The mismatch highlights a widening gap: rising health-driven consumption is outpacing India’s nascent production base, forcing the market to lean on overseas suppliers even as farmers begin to scale up planting.

Also Read | India’s avocado awakening: From Aztec roots to Coorg plantations

The area under avocado cultivation has expanded over the years, with farmers in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and parts of Maharashtra responding to growing urban demand. The area under avocado cultivation in India has expanded over the years and is now estimated at around 10,000 hectares across the country.

Imports have been rising steadily, with Tanzania, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Mexico and Peru among key suppliers. In 2024–25, India imported about 11,800 tonnes of avocados, with shipments coming in from countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Mexico and Peru.

However, a broader estimate of total annual consumption remains difficult to establish, as reliable and organized data on domestic production is not available.

Avocado crush

Avocado, introduced into India between 1906 and 1914 by an American missionary using planting material from Sri Lanka, is increasingly becoming a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers.

Health experts say that people are increasingly recognizing the benefits of avocados for heart health.

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that can help improve cholesterol levels by lowering LDL and raising HDL, and also contain potassium to support blood pressure control and fibre for metabolic health. “Eating it regularly and in moderation may lower the risk of heart problems, but it's important to watch how much you eat because it has a lot of calories,” said Dr Neerav Bansal, director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali.

Also Read | Mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers

“Swapping, processed butter/mayonnaise or processed meat with Avocado in a regular diet shall reap heart benefits,” Bansal added.

Even as demand rises, growers say the market remains underdeveloped.

“We are selling around 100,000 avocado plants a year, and have scaled up to this level within a few years. We started the nursery after covid with just 10,000 plants,” said Harshith B.S., a Mysuru-based farmer who runs Indian Avocado Nursery.

An avocado plant typically takes about five years to start yielding, producing 30-50 kg of fruit per tree. While demand has increased, growers say awareness among consumers about the fruit and its usage remains limited. There is a need to create greater awareness across all consumer segments, and the government must support this through awareness campaigns, he said.

Long gestation periods and ecosystem gaps continue to constrain supply.

"India’s nascent avocado industry is slowly taking shape, expanding beyond a handful of traditional growing regions, even as challenges around quality and supply chains remain," said G Karunakaran, Principal Scientist in fruit crops, ICAR-IIHR (Indian Institute of Horticultural Research), Bengaluru.

IIHR has released two varieties, Arka Supreme in 2018 and Arka Ravi in 2023, according to Karunakaran. These varieties are regular in bearing, high-yielding, with a fruit weight of 400-600 g, about 80% pulp recovery, and are suitable for cultivation in tropical regions, he said.

"Avocado, an important fruit crop, needs to be taken up on a large scale for the sustainability of farmer income. Over the past five years, avocado cultivation in India has expanded significantly, reaching about 10,000 hectares nationwide, of which about 25% is under varieties developed by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research," added Karunakaran.

Also Read | Dry fruit prices spike as Iran disruptions, Afghan tensions hit supplies

A Hyderabad-based agri-entrepreneur is also betting on scaling domestic capacity.

"The journey began in 2019, when we initiated avocado farming with a focus on high-quality planting material and global best practices. Over the past four to six years, the venture has expanded to nearly 300 acres under cultivation, with operations spread across Hyderabad and more than 200 locations across the country," said Dr Srinivas Rao Madhavaram, founder, Deccan Exotics, a farmer producer organization.

About the Authors

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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