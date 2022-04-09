India's banana and baby corn to be exported to Canada

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's baby corn and banana will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the union government said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's baby corn and banana will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the union government said on Saturday.

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities, it said.

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities, it said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, met Cameron MacKay, Canadian High Commissioner in India to discuss the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to McKay, India will be able to export baby corn to Canada from this month only after updation of directive D-95-28: Plant Protection Import and Domestic Movement Requirements for Corn and the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS).

According to the Centre's data, India is one of the world's leading producers of bananas with a share of around 25% of total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70% of the country's banana production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}