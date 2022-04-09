Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / India's banana and baby corn to be exported to Canada

India's banana and baby corn to be exported to Canada

India to export bananas to Canada
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST Livemint

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's baby corn and banana will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the union government said on Saturday.

India's baby corn and banana will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the union government said on Saturday.

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities, it said.

The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, met Cameron MacKay, Canadian High Commissioner in India to discuss the issue.

According to McKay, India will be able to export baby corn to Canada from this month only after updation of directive D-95-28: Plant Protection Import and Domestic Movement Requirements for Corn and the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS).

"Based on the technical information provided for fresh banana by India, Canada has approved banana for entry into Canada with immediate effect," it said.

According to the Centre's data, India is one of the world's leading producers of bananas with a share of around 25% of total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70% of the country's banana production.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!