The Shah Rukh Khans of the kitchen: Inside the world of chef-led micro-restaurants

Neha Bhatt
10 min read3 Sep 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Guests at Cavity, a micro bar in Delhi.
Summary
Hidden doors, eight-seat counters, and months-long waitlists—India’s dining scene is going micro. Step inside the ultra-intimate, chef-led spaces where hyper-regional ingredients, high-margin economics, and immersive storytelling are trying to redefine the country's luxury culinary landscape.

One recent Sunday evening, a group of nine diners gathered at Barbet & Pals, a popular Delhi cocktail bar. As soon as the clock struck 8, the staff whisked them past the buzzing crowd, escorted them through a door with no handle, and led them down a passageway, to a basement that transformed into an intimate living-room-cum-open-kitchen glowing in red and blue ambient light.

This is Cavity, a micro bar hidden inside a bar, that opened in February this year, part of a growing trend of small-format dining concepts coming up across the country. Cavity offers a nine-seater, nine-course innovative cocktail-tasting led meal that runs Friday to Sunday, with a focus on modern twists on regional, GI (geographical indication)-tagged ingredients.

For those with a coveted reservation made weeks in advance, the experience began with personalised welcome notes attached to the L shaped counter seats overlooking the open kitchen. Even among strangers, the mood was easygoing, humour-laced and mysterious: what might we be served next?

For the next two hours, Barbet & Pals founders and bartenders Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal regaled diners with a story for every course, talking about the provenance of the unique ingredients in the food designed by chef Amninder Sandhu, and the drinks they assembled and served in style—from a fizzy cherry-coloured Sundarban honey mead served with a liver pate hidden inside a mini cotton candy, to a warm Sikkimese black cardamom-flavoured cocktail paired with corn-shaped brioche and Nihari.

One of the diners at the table was 27-year-old Dhananjai Subramaniam, a beverage consultant and a foodie, who had come for the event with a childhood friend.

“Tasting menus are generally expensive and not that accessible. But at 5,500 plus taxes for nine cocktails and food pairings, Cavity offers great value for money,” he says. “The experience is intimate—the distance between you and the kitchen is almost zero. Watching the food move straight from the counter to your table turns into a conversation about techniques, culture, and flavour.”

Like Subramaniam, discerning and well-heeled diners across the country are enthusiastically seeking out micro-dining concepts, not just on occasions but as a regular activity.

According to Mordor Intelligence’s India Full-Service Restaurants Market Size and Share report for 2026-2031, restaurants are evolving into “lifestyle destinations as customers increasingly seek more than just food; they want a complete dining experience that includes ambiance, interaction, and entertainment.”

To meet these expectations, says the report, restaurant operators are introducing “unique features, including chef-interaction counters that encourage customers to spend more time at the restaurant but also allow businesses to charge premium prices.”

Priced between 5000 and 12,000, and seating just four to 16 guests, these spaces get sold out within minutes of the reservations being released, often months in advance, on restaurant websites or booking platforms like Airmenu and District.

So if Cavity is a bar within a bar, Olive’s brand new Hidden Club in Delhi, with just four seats on offer, can only be accessed through a backdoor entrance and is possibly the smallest bar in the country. Naru Noodle Bar in Bengaluru offers an over the counter ramen-centred interactive dining experience, with monthly specials. Naar is a remote, curated destination experience located near Kasauli. The year-old Rannaghor in Kolkata is an attempt to go beyond regular Bengali fare to spark conversations on forgotten food stories and the interplay of caste and class in food culture.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, a food consultant and editor of the Annual Godrej Food Trends Report, notes that the rise of small-format dining reflects a broader post-pandemic shift: intent is winning over opulence.

“In intimate dining spaces, there is no standardised menu. A lot of thought goes into the flavour profiling. It’s customised and nuanced,” she says.

And the chefs are the Shah Rukh Khans of that space, she adds.

Noodles came first

Among the pioneers of this small-format wave is Naru Noodle Bar in Bengaluru. What started off as a delivery-only kitchen in 2020 transformed into an interactive, eight-seater ramen bar in Bengaluru’s culinary and cultural hub, The Courtyard, in 2022. It became so popular that scoring a table became the ultimate trophy, compelling founder and chef Kavan Kuttappa to update his Instagram handle: “Not the reservation desk for @eatnaru".

“Someone told me they had a certain illness and didn’t have too long to live and just had to come in for a bowl of ramen,” recalls Kuttappa.

Though demand exceeded capacity, Kuttappa was sure he wanted a compact ramen counter like the ones he had experienced in Japan. “It was my first project, so it was bootstrapped and a 250-square-foot shop is what I could afford. I decided to keep a time-slot system and a cover charge of र1,000 per person to ensure I don’t have empty seats. We wanted some kind of accountability.”

The strategy worked, covers were increased to 20 and Naru did well enough for him to expand his business pursuits, and open Bar Doubble nearby, that can accommodate more people.

“Overheads and wastage are naturally lower in smaller-format restaurants. We have been steadily increasing our slots and now serve about 110 people a day. Our year-on-year growth is 10-14%,” says Kuttappa.

Zero to 45 crore

The micro-format’s success isn’t limited to urban centres. High in the misty mountains, an hour from Kasauli, destination restaurant Naar has proved that a 16-18 seater, strictly by reservation model, can deliver significant returns.

“In 2022, when I told people I was moving from Mumbai and opening a restaurant an hour away from Kasauli, they told me Indians never travel for food. But I wanted to build Naar for myself, knowing it’s ambitious, even if it runs only for six months,” says Naar’s chef-founder Prateek Sadhu, who borrowed 3 crore from friends to set it up. “We were frugal and kept overheads low. This could only be done if we developed it as an intimate space,” he says.

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Located an hour from Kasauli, destination micro-dining restaurant Naar attracts food lovers from across India.

Priced at 6,900 without drinks, the meal unfolds over two-and-a-half hours and spotlights cuisine and ingredients from across the Himalayan range.

Within six months, he had to add lunch service to keep up with the demand. “As a hospitality brand, we started with zero valuation, and today it stands at 40- 45 crore,” says Sadhu, who was able to pay back investors within a year and a half of operations, with dividends. The brand has since expanded into Yaan, a corporate events vertical, with another dining venture opening in Goa this month.

Making small cover count economically viable also relies heavily on the price charged per cover. “The average spend at Naar is 15,000 per cover including cocktail or wine pairing. We have 18 covers each for lunch and dinner. It works way better as a format,” says Sadhu.

The apex strategy

For other hospitality groups, embedding a micro restaurant and bar that showcases chef talent within a larger company makes strategic financial sense. For Hunger Inc, the 150-crore company behind Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop and Veronica’s, for example, it came in the form of a premium, buzzing 12-seater chefs’ counter, Papa’s. The experience at Papa’s plays out like a dinner party hosted by chef Hussain Shahzad. “It is set up as the apex of our pyramid,” says founder and COO, Hunger Inc., Yash Bhanage. “Papa’s hosts 220 seats a month — what our other restaurants do in a single day — so reservations fill up within 3-4 minutes when they open on the first of every month via District.”

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At Papa’s, chef Hussain Shahzad serves his modern spin on traditional Indian dishes.

Papa’s, located on the first floor at Veronica’s in Bandra West, shares rent and resources with the latter. “The average spend at Veronica’s is 1,200, at Papa’s it’s 12,000 per cover. It contributes about 3-4% of our total revenue, but it gives us a share of voice in what’s happening in Indian food,” says Bhanage.

Similarly, inside Kolkata’s popular culinary hub Sienna, lies Rannaghor, Bengali for “kitchen”, an eight-seater community table that opened last year.

“People often say there’s nothing new happening in Kolkata, so Rannaghor became a passion project to truly represent Bengal,” says chef-partner Avinandan Kundu. The 14 courses explore narratives of micro-regional cuisine, priced at 5,000- 8,000 (the latter with cocktail pairings).

“It took us three years to build enough financial buffer to do this. Having the backing of a larger, stable establishment and a shared operation, makes creativity, and a self-indulgent project like Rannaghor possible. Currently, this format contributes about 10% to our overall revenue,” says Kundu.

Rannaghor’s margins have been satisfactory, he adds. “Our salaries come from shared finances with Sienna. If we had to be profitable as a stand alone place, we would have to run it seven days,” Kundu says. Currently, the restaurant runs Friday through Sunday.

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Rannaghor brings guests together for a community dining experience built on heritage Bengali flavours with a modern twist.

A trout to celebrate

To be sure, profit is not the primary driver in micro dining, say restaurateurs. It is a culinary playground for chefs to break the mould and take bold risks. “Most new bars are similar to each other. We wanted a bartender’s bar, where diners get more than cocktails and food. We wanted them to feel like they have come to someone’s living room in the mountains. We wanted to interact with customers and have conversations that everyone, including us, will remember,” says Rana.

Curation is at the heart of the experience in small-format dining because while courses are many, there is pressure to make them shine. Menus evolve every few months, depending on seasonal availability of ingredients and creative impulses of the chefs and bartenders.

“The diner has no idea what they are going to eat, although we tell them the kind of meats we might serve if they ask; trout will always be there because it’s one ingredient we want to celebrate,” says Sadhu.

At Rannaghor, the chefs travelled across rural Bengal to sample food traditions with indigenous families, such as red ant chutney and kulti (horse gram) dal, that were built into the menu with modern twists.

The idea is to go beyond a regular chef’s tasting menu and keep refining the experience based on feedback. “Most fine dining is boring, the portion sizes are small, and people rarely remember it as an entertaining experience. We wanted Papa’s to be a space where guests feel genuinely joyful and well-fed. The menu changes three times a year, and we’ve refined it down to roughly 11 courses. We pace the courses alongside a playlist of old-school hip-hop and pop,” says Bhanage.

Fastest fingers first

The draw goes beyond the plate: diners come for the novelty, direct chef interactions, immersive storytelling and performance, and a communal feel, creating a strong cult following amplified by social media. Each of these premium dining spaces offers you something different, says Ghildiyal.

Diners say it’s worth the hustle of getting a seat at the table, the price, and the commute. At Cavity in South Delhi for example, Pal and Rana have hosted diners from Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, even Meerut. The success of this format mirrors modern economic shifts and changing travel habits, says Sadhu. “Our guests are young professionals and aspirational middle-and upper middle class diners looking for meaningful value, rather than the ultra-rich. People plan two-day trips around a single reservation after hearing about us. They are looking for that special experience.”

Micro dining appeals to a wide demographic, attracting guests anywhere from their late 20s to early 50s, and perceived exclusivity remains a major driver. “It’s become a game of fastest fingers first to get a place at such a table. There may be an element of being seen at these places,” says Ghildiyal.

Ronit Bhat, 34, director at the Children’s Academy Group of Schools, enjoys dining at Papa’s on special occasions. “I’ve always had a thing for chef-led dining, and after missing out the first month when reservations filled up within a minute, my wife and I finally got a table. It turned out to be the best dining experience I’ve had in India,” he says.

For him, the experience hits every mark, every time: the theatre of the kitchen whets the appetite; unexpected ingredients push your culinary boundaries, and intimate storytelling makes you feel genuinely connected to the chef’s craft.

The format may be tiny, but the payoff, for diners and restauranteurs alike, is steadily growing bigger.

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