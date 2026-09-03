The Shah Rukh Khans of the kitchen: Inside the world of chef-led micro-restaurants

The apex strategy

For other hospitality groups, embedding a micro restaurant and bar that showcases chef talent within a larger company makes strategic financial sense. For Hunger Inc, the ₹150-crore company behind Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop and Veronica’s, for example, it came in the form of a premium, buzzing 12-seater chefs’ counter, Papa’s. The experience at Papa’s plays out like a dinner party hosted by chef Hussain Shahzad. “It is set up as the apex of our pyramid,” says founder and COO, Hunger Inc., Yash Bhanage. “Papa’s hosts 220 seats a month — what our other restaurants do in a single day — so reservations fill up within 3-4 minutes when they open on the first of every month via District.”