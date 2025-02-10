Industry
India's branded hotel rooms inventory to cross 300,000 by 2029: Report
SummaryReligious tourism, rising prosperity, and key infrastructure projects are likely to fuel growth for the hospitality sector. The future supply pipeline is focused on leisure destinations, including religious tourism hubs. Despite challenges, there is optimism that hotels will continue to do well.
India's organised hotel industry is set to add more than 100,000 rooms to surpass the 300,000-mark by 2029, as religious tourism, rising prosperity, and key infrastructure projects are likely to fuel growth for the hospitality sector, a new report said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more