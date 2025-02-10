India's branded hotel rooms inventory to cross 300,000 by 2029: Report

For the first time, hotel chains crossed the 200,000 branded room mark, adding 14,000 rooms to India's inventory in 2024. By 2029, India is expected to add another 1,13,000 rooms to its inventory, most of which will open by 2029. Interestingly, the report said that while there was a wave of hotel openings in 2024, the real number of new rooms remained small. About 231 new hotels opened last year, adding about 13,700 rooms to the total inventory of the country, with an average of 59 rooms per hotel.