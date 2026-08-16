India’s chip startups struggle to fund leap from design to commercial production

India's semiconductor startups have cleared the design stage with government support and seed funding, but few are securing the much larger investments needed to move from initial chip production to commercial-scale manufacturing.
Indian semiconductor and physical-AI companies, which develop AI-powered machines and robots, raised $523.3 million across 44 deals in 2025, up from $114.4 million across 48 deals in 2024, according to Tracxn data reviewed by Mint. They raised another $193.3 million across 26 deals through 10 August this year.