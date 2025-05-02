Industry
India's commercial coal production rises nearly 29% in April
SummaryA key contributor to the growth was the commencement of operations in two newly developed coal blocks during the month, the coal ministry said.
New Delhi: India’s coal production from captive and commercial mines increased 28.88% in April 2025 to 14.01 million tonnes (MT) compared to the corresponding period last year.
