India’s creator economy swells three-fold in five years: Report

India's influencer count has grown to over 4 million, up from less than a million in 2020, according to a report by influencer marketing intelligence platform Qoruz. The top three categories are fashion, gaming, and arts and entertainment, in the over threefold growth up till December.

The report further suggests that these three subcategories are expected to maintain their lead, with fashion influencers holding the most dominant position, with 470,000 influencers in 2025. The gaming industry will follow with 467,000 creators, and the arts & entertainment category is projected to reach 430,000 influencers by the end of the year.

Strategic role of influencers These influencers have public Instagram accounts and over 1,000 followers. They categorize themselves into niches to create more targeted content that connects with their audiences better. This growth points to opportunities for brands to leverage the social media popularity of these creators to market their products.

Read more: Borrowing for the ’Gram: How social media is driving young Indians into debt "Over the years, we’ve seen a significant shift in how brands approach their marketing strategies. Influencers have moved beyond product endorsements to becoming strategic partners for brands. They create authentic, context-driven content that resonates deeply with audiences, making campaigns more impactful than ever before," said Aditya Gurwara, co-founder and head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz, in the press statement on Thursday.

Gurwara added that growth in categories like gaming, travel, and lifestyle are a golden opportunity for brands looking to align with creators who genuinely understand their audiences. “The key to success lies in building long-term relationships with these creators, leveraging data to identify the right fit, and creating campaigns that go beyond just reach to drive real engagement and trust. This isn’t just the future of marketing—it’s already shaping the present," he said.