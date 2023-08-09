India’s CXOs flag rising tech, environmental risks in business
Summary
- Top executives at Indian companies surveyed by Bloomberg have flagged changing business risk environment. New worries such as environmental risks are making their presence felt
Indian businesses are forced to deal with constantly-evolving risks. Markets- and economy-related risks remain the biggest ones for top executives at Indian companies, but risks related to environment, data protection, and technology are also making their presence felt, a new study by Bloomberg LP has found. Over half of the 300 executives surveyed felt that risks in their business environment were “significantly" or “completely" different today than they were a decade ago. The feeling was greater in the information technology and manufacturing sectors, and less in services-oriented and real estate sectors.