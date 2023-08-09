India’s CXOs flag rising tech, environmental risks in business

Indian businesses are forced to deal with constantly-evolving risks. Markets- and economy-related risks remain the biggest ones for top executives at Indian companies, but risks related to environment, data protection, and technology are also making their presence felt, a new study by Bloomberg LP has found. Over half of the 300 executives surveyed felt that risks in their business environment were “significantly" or “completely" different today than they were a decade ago. The feeling was greater in the information technology and manufacturing sectors, and less in services-oriented and real estate sectors.