India’s CXOs flag rising tech, environmental risks in business

Indian businesses are forced to deal with constantly-evolving risks. Markets- and economy-related risks remain the biggest ones for top executives at Indian companies, but risks related to environment, data protection, and technology are also making their presence felt, a new study by Bloomberg LP has found. Over half of the 300 executives surveyed felt that risks in their business environment were “significantly" or “completely" different today than they were a decade ago. The feeling was greater in the information technology and manufacturing sectors, and less in services-oriented and real estate sectors.
Indian businesses are forced to deal with constantly-evolving risks. Markets- and economy-related risks remain the biggest ones for top executives at Indian companies, but risks related to environment, data protection, and technology are also making their presence felt, a new study by Bloomberg LP has found. Over half of the 300 executives surveyed felt that risks in their business environment were “significantly" or “completely" different today than they were a decade ago. The feeling was greater in the information technology and manufacturing sectors, and less in services-oriented and real estate sectors.
Note: The survey covered 300 CXOs, comprising 75 each of CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and MDs/directors. Of these, 101 were from firms with size of ₹500-1,000 crore; 117 from firms with size ₹1,000-2,000 crore; and 82 from bigger firms.
Note: The survey covered 300 CXOs, comprising 75 each of CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and MDs/directors. Of these, 101 were from firms with size of ₹500-1,000 crore; 117 from firms with size ₹1,000-2,000 crore; and 82 from bigger firms.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.