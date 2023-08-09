Hello User
Business News/ Industry / India’s CXOs flag rising tech, environmental risks in business

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST Niti Kiran

  • Top executives at Indian companies surveyed by Bloomberg have flagged changing business risk environment. New worries such as environmental risks are making their presence felt

Since the advent of the industrial revolution, there has been enormous disproportionate emission of greenhouse gases to achieve economic growth and development, while over-exploitation of natural resources has also led to widespread environmental degradation. (File Photo: AFP)

Indian businesses are forced to deal with constantly-evolving risks. Markets- and economy-related risks remain the biggest ones for top executives at Indian companies, but risks related to environment, data protection, and technology are also making their presence felt, a new study by Bloomberg LP has found. Over half of the 300 executives surveyed felt that risks in their business environment were “significantly" or “completely" different today than they were a decade ago. The feeling was greater in the information technology and manufacturing sectors, and less in services-oriented and real estate sectors.

Note: The survey covered 300 CXOs, comprising 75 each of CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and MDs/directors. Of these, 101 were from firms with size of 500-1,000 crore; 117 from firms with size 1,000-2,000 crore; and 82 from bigger firms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST
