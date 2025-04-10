India’s annual electronics exports expected to double to $50 billion by 2030
Summary
- Driven by the Centre's incentivization of electronics components, specialized foreign electronics manufacturers may set-up Indian units—which in turn may help India more than double its electronics exports within five years.
New Delhi: India’s electronics exports could more than double to $50 billion per year by 2030 as part of the country’s efforts to take a high seat in the global electronics supply chain, according to three senior industry executives who regularly consult the ministry on the electronics sector.