India’s emerging e-commerce hotspots: Visakhapatnam, Ghaziabad and Faridabad
Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi remain the country's top e-commerce markets, according to a new report
Customers in the northeastern states and the Hindi heartland are also taking to shopping online
NEW DELHI : Visakhapatnam, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are emerging as India’s newest new e-commerce hotspots, according to a new report evaluating the potential of 100 major cities for digital commerce.
