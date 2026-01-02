India's fabled sweet tooth begins to fade

Until the covid-19 pandemic, sugar consumption grew at an annual rate of about 4.1%, said Prakash P. Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, the apex body representing cooperative sugar mills across India. "In the post-pandemic period, growth slowed significantly to around 2.1%. Over the past few years, consumption has largely stagnated, indicating that sugar demand has now reached a plateau. Sugar consumption is likely to be around 28.5 million tonnes in 2025-26, after which it could begin to decline, as consumers shift to alternatives such as stevia,” Naiknavare added.