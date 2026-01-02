From jalebis to rasgullas and gulab jamuns, Indian's appetite for sugar is legendary, with sweets served at everything from weddings to festivals and celebrations of all kinds. However, the taste for sugar is beginning to wane, as a raging diabetes epidemic and a generational shift in dietary habits force a pivot away from the sweetener.
India's fabled sweet tooth begins to fade
SummarySugar consumption is hitting a plateau and is projected to decline as a rising diabetes epidemic and health-conscious younger generations pivot toward natural alternatives. While household demand wanes, the industry is increasingly reliant on food and beverage companies.
