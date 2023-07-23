India’s industrial and warehousing demand stable in first half of 2023: Colliers2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Delhi NCR continued to lead demand with 25% share, closely followed by Mumbai at 24.6%
New Delhi: Industrial and warehousing demand across the top five cities was stable during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with 11 million square feet of leasing, professional services and investment management company Colliers said in a report.
